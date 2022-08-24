The Ardmore Tigers fell behind early and fell just short in a comeback bid, dropping their season opener on the road to West Limestone 27-21.
The Tigers (0-1) will host non-region foe West Morgan this Friday for their season opener at Cooper Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
West Limestone took the opening possession and used up almost four minutes of the game clock on a 10-play drive to go up 7-0.
Ardmore answered with a 14-yard play drive of their own, but came up empty with a short missed field goal.
The Wildcats took control of the first half, scoring two more touchdowns but failing on PAT attempts for a 19-0 halftime lead.
Ardmore struck quickly in the second half with Jacob Sanchez breaking free for a 38-yard touchdown run. The extra point cut the lead to 19-7 with 9:24 left in the third quarter.
The Ardmore defense stiffened, holding their opponent to just 20 yards on the ensuing possession and forcing a punt.
The Tiger offense took the ball at their own 10-yard line, taking the remainder of the third quarter to drive the length of the field. A seven-yard run by Sanchez capped off the 11-play drive on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra point cut the West Limestone lead to 19-14.
With their lead cut to one possession, West Limestone took the ball near midfield for a nine-play scoring drive that used up half of the fourth quarter clock. The two-point conversion gave the Wildcats a 27-14 led with six minutes remaining.
Ardmore moved the ball quickly to midfield and struck just as fast when Brayden Hillis hit Noah Stafford for a 55-yard touchdown. The extra point once again brought the Tigers within one score of their opponents at 27-21 with 4:45 left in the game.
The Tiger defense shut West Limestone down deep in their own territory, forcing a punt that set their offense up at its own 26. From there Ardmore drove eight plays, including a fourth down conversion near midfield, to the West Limestone 37 yard line.
As the game clock ticked under a minute, Ardmore saw their comeback bid fall just short, turning the ball over to the Wildcats on downs.
Ardmore running back Thomas Colston rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Hillis was 12 of 17 passing for 143 yard, with one touchdown and one interception.
— Staff Reports
