The Ardmore Tigers scored three touchdowns in the second half to pick up their first win of the year and get off to a 1-0 region start against Brewer last week.
In a back-and-forth game, Brewer struck first on a five-yard run by Lukas Simpson to take a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Ardmore (1-2, 1-0 8-AAAAA) tied the game early in the second quarter when Thomas Colston ran it in from two yards out.
The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a one-yard run by Justin Coverdale. The two-point attempt was good and Ardmore was up 15-7 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
However, Brewer scored two touchdowns within the final two minutes of the first half to go up 20-15 at the end of the second quarter.
The second half was all Ardmore, as the Tigers wasted little time jumping back into the lead when Coverdale busted free for a 45-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion put Ardmore up 23-20 early in the third quarter.
Ardmore struck on a big play again late in the third when Brayden Hillis hit Noah Stafford for 42 yards and the score.
Leading 30-20 after three quarters, Ardmore tacked on the final score of the game on an eight-yard run by Coverdale to set the final tally at 37-20.
Ardmore had 283 total rushing yards, including 191 from Colston on 30 carries. The Tigers struck for 107 yards passing.
The Ardmore defense stiffened in the second half, allowing a total of 64 yards rushing and 217 passing for the game.
The Tigers will look for their second region win this week in the friendly confines of Cooper Field as they host Lawrence County. The Red Devils come into Ardmore with a 1-2 record and 0-1 in the region after losing to region powerhouse Russellville last week.
— Staff Reports
