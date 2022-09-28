Ardmore dominated from the opening kick to dispatch rival Elkmont 42-0 Friday.
The Tigers (3-2) racked up almost 400 yards total offense while holding Elkmont (1-5) to less than 10 total yards on the night.
Ardmore running back Thomas Colston scored first on a five-yard run, followed quickly by a Brayden Hillis to Noah Stafford 30-yard pitch and catch for a score and a Hillis to Peyton Hargrove 27-yard touchdown pass. With Jeffery Rodriguez’s extra points, the Tigers led 21-0 after the first quarter.
Skyler Jean busted free for a 34-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Colston reached paydirt for the second time on a four-yard run. Rodriguez tacked on the extra points and Ardmore took a commanding 35-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Colston wrapped up the scoring early in the third quarter with his third touchdown run of the night from five yards out to set the final score at 42-0.
Colston finished with 118 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Ardmore’s offense had 278 yards rushing and 112 yards passing with no turnovers.
The Ardmore defense allowed just nine yards total on the night.
Winners of three in a row, the Tigers head back into region play this week as they host Fairview.
Fairview (4-1) is also on a three-game winning streak and is coming off a bye week after defeating region foe West Point 50-7 Sept. 16. Fairview’s lone loss came to Priceville Aug. 26, 54-47.
Perennial power Russellville holds the top of the standings at 3-0 in Region 8-5A play with the winner of Friday’s game between Ardmore and Fairview looking to grab sole possession of second.
Ardmore and Fairview will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Cooper Field.
—Staff Reports
