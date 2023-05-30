For the first time in five-plus years, Babe Ruth baseball is returning to Sam Davis Park this summer.
Giles County Babe Ruth held its first home games of the season May 25. Campbell & Co. defeated JCC Restoration, 8-7. A second game between Nashville Realty and Fieldhouse followed shortly thereafter.
The games mark a big return for local youth baseball as 2022 saw just 16 players band together and play as a travel squad in Lewisburg under the Marshall County Babe Ruth umbrella.
Attempts to comprise a league in 2021 and 2020 failed due to low turnout and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giles County Babe Ruth remains in the Marshall County fold this season, but the league split into two divisions this season, opening the door for home games to possibly return to Sam Davis Park.
Most of the games for the two teams will be played in Culleoka, but more home games are set for Thursdays, June 1 and 8.
First pitch in the opening ballgames each night is set for 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and a full concession stand is available.
—Staff Reports
