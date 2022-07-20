Legendary former Martin Methodist College and UT Southern Athletic Director Jeff Bain was recently recognized as a member of the 2022 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Hall of Fame.
Bain was one of eight athletic directors recognized at the event, which was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas June 27-29.
Inductees were recognized prior to the event’s keynote address, which was delivered by former US Secretary of Defense and former Texas A&M President Dr. Robert Gates.
The achievement marks a fitting end to the longtime athletic director, who came to Martin Methodist College in 1993 and departed in 2021 after 28 years at the helm.
Under Bain’s direction, the department produced nearly 40 conference championships and 10 national championships.
The Hall of Famer has been recognized at least 10 other times for achievements, most notably winning NACDA’s National Athletic Director of the Year award in 2002, 2008, 2015 and 2021.
“These Hall of Fame inductees have been recognized by our organization for their outstanding work on campus, in their community and supporting their student-athletes,” NACDA executive director Bob Vecchione said. “Their success over such great lengths of time embodies their commitment and dedication toward bettering and enhancing their respective campuses.”
“When you launch your career in intercollegiate athletics you really have one goal, which is to have a positive impact on as many student-athletes, coaches and staff as possible,” Bain said. “During your career you are thankful for the opportunities, thankful for your family that enjoys, supports and shares your long work days and work weeks. In addition, you are very thankful for the many friends, faculty, administration and alumni that helped build, support and reinforce your culture. Most importantly, though, you are thankful for life lessons and engagements that you share with the student-athletes.”
“In the later stages of your career you reflect and hope that you were successful with your leadership game plan... That your leadership was a reflection of ethics and work towards the true north of excellence. When your career ends, being selected by your peers to be inducted into a Hall of Fame is the greatest acknowledgment possible... that your body of work has been valued and appreciated. There is no better honor than from those who know your work the best — your professional peers.”
