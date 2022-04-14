After a nearly 30-year run of excellence as athletic director at Martin Methodist College and UT Southern, Jeff Bain has achieved almost every individual honor an athletic director could reasonably expect to achieve.
But nearly two years after departing from UT Southern, Bain has been recognized for one more final distinction.
Hall of Famer.
Late last month, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced Bain as one of eight inductees into the organization’s Hall of Fame.
Bain and the seven other honorees will be recognized at the organization’s national convention, held June 26-29 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.
Other inductees in this year’s class include administrators of various collegiate levels, including longtime Duke University athletic director Kevin White.
“I am sincerely honored to be selected for the 2022 NACDA Hall of Fame class,” Bain told the Pulaski Citizen. “To be inducted into this elite group of athletic administration is a tremendous positive reflection on Martin Methodist College and now UT Southern. I see this peer recognition as a tremendous compliment to the culture that we established and reflected over the years by our coaches, staff, and student-athletes.”
According to NACDA’s official press release, Bain came to Martin Methodist College in 1993 as the special assistant to the President, with responsibilities of overseeing the MMC athletics department’s transition from a two-year institution to a four-year institution before taking over as athletics director. Bain departed in June 2021 after serving 28 years at the helm.
"All of us at the University of Tennessee Southern extend our congratulations to Jeff Bain as his years of service at Martin Methodist College and his volunteer work with the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors are being honored with his induction to the NACDA Hall of Fame,” a spokesperson at UT Southern said.
During his time at MMC, Bain provided leadership in an array of firsts; including: the creation of the MMC Sports Hall of Fame; the MMC Governor Ned McWherter Award of Excellence; MMC’s Intercollegiate Athletics Policy and Procedure Manual; MMC’s acquisition of land and the building of athletics venues at the school’s East Campus Athletic Complex; Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC); Champions of Character Program; Student-Athlete Enhancement Program (S.O.A.R.); sport management curriculum and intern program; creative marketing and funding opportunities for sports programs; and the addition of 10 intercollegiate sports teams (women’s soccer, men’s and women’s bowling, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming, co-ed competitive cheer and co-ed clay target).
Under his guidance, the athletics programs captured 61 Athletic Conference Championships four NAIA National Championships (women’s soccer in 2005 and 2007, men’s soccer in 2013, and competitive cheer in 2016) and four Clay Target National Championships under the Association of College Unions International (ACUI) banner.
In addition, Bain served on campus as an instructor of health education and sport management; as well as an instructor of character education within the NAIA Champions of Character and S.O.A.R. Programming.
Bain’s vision and excellence has been recognized by his peers 11 times, earning NACDA Athletics Director of the Year (ADOY) recognition in 2021, 2008 and 2002. He was also inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2021. In addition, he was awarded the 2014 Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Athletics Director of the Year; as well as the TranSouth Athletics Director of the Year in 2013, 2009, 2007, 2001 and 2000. Bain was also named NAIA Region XI Athletics Director of the Year in 2001.
Bain served on MMC’s Senior Executive Cabinet during his 28 years as athletics director. He is a Past President of NACMA and NAIA-ADA, after previously serving as a Board member and Officer for both Associations. He served 16 years on the TranSouth’s Executive Committee as Treasurer. In addition, he completed a six-year term on the NAIA Region XI Management Committee, where he served as chair and presided on two NAIA National Councils. Bain was a member of the NACDA Executive Committee from 2015-19.
“I was lured to Martin Methodist College by our Board of Trustees to build a four-year athletic department that would reflect excellence,” Bain said. “I was very fortunate to have (former MMC President) Dr. Ted Brown for 18 years, who had full confidence in my vision and at the same time kept me grounded and prioritized our growth opportunities. I never set out to please everyone and I realized that adapting to change is critical in athletic administration. My goal was to lead with a clear communicated vision and hold myself and others accountable. Without accountability, leadership of excellence is of the poorest standard.”
“Over the past 28 years, the 5,000 plus student-athletes, 60 head coaches and staff, and 100 assistant coaches, as well as our Board of Trustees this award I accept as a salute to you. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you and enable us to hand-off a quality athletic program to University of Tennessee – Southern to grow onward.”
