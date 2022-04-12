For the second-straight week, the Giles County baseball team finds itself ranked as one of the top Class 2A squads in the state.
After a fast start to the 2022 season, the Bobcats (11-2, 2-0 District 10-AA) checked in at No. 4 in the latest edition of the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) Class 2A Top 10.
The Bobcats were ranked eighth in last week’s poll, and posted three wins over the weekend to run their win streak to four.
On Friday, the Bobcats defeated Collinwood in a 3-2 nailbiter at Sam Davis Park.
Saturday saw the Bobcats play two as they defeated Class 3A Page by a 10-6 margin and closed the weekend with a 10-4 victory versus Hamilton (Ala.).
With at least 12 games remaining on their regular season schedule, the Bobcats have now won nearly as many games (11) as they did all of last season (15).
Giles County has yet to lose to a 2A ballclub this season, with their lone blemishes coming versus 3A Lawrence County and a midweek defeat to West Limestone (Ala.) on March 31.
Last year’s state runner-up, Pigeon Forge, sits atop the 2A standings after four editions of the poll.
The Bobcats are now the lone team in Class 2A located in southern Middle Tennessee in this week’s poll after Loretto fell out of the poll this week.
The Bobcats were slated for four games this week, a Monday-Tuesday doubleheader versus Summertown followed by matchups versus non-district rival Richland on Thursday and Friday.
Pulaski Citizen Live is set to broadcast both legs of the doubleheader versus Richland.
— Staff Reports
