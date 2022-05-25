Giles County football standouts Sawyer Phillips and Landon Askins sign their letters of intent to play college football during a ceremony earlier this spring. Phillips inked with Lindsey Wilson College and Askins signed with Centre College. Both schools are located in Kentucky. Joining the duo (from left) were Silas Phillips, Nita Laten. Bobcats head coach David O’Connor, Orlando Askins and Fulvia Askins. Photo courtesy of Jamie Bedingfield
