The Giles County boys' golf team finished runner-up at the district golf tournament last week, punching its ticket to this week's regional tournament.
The Bobcats shot a team score of 378 and finished behind champion Eagleville.
Senior Jack Harper took home the tournament's individual title with a round of 83.
