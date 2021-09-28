Giles County junior Jack Harper won on the very first playoff hole to punch his ticket to next month’s TSSAA boys’ golf state tournament Monday afternoon at the Region 5 A/AA championship, held at Henry Horton Golf Course.
Harper overcame a shaky start to finish the day with a round of 81 — tied with Perry County’s Logan Hickerson.
Harper would win the first playoff hole to take the fourth-place overall finish and secure an individual berth to the state tournament, which begins Oct. 7 at Sevierville Golf Club.
“I cannot stress how proud I am of Jack and his dedication to this team,” Bobcats head coach Chris Phelps said. “He has come a long way in just a few years of competitive golf. To see him perform like this today was really special.”
Harper had to claw his way back into contention after a shaky start, triple bogeying the very first hole and following up with a bogey on the second.
Harper went on to post a score of eight-over on the front nine, but dialed things in during the final nine holes.
The junior saved his best for last on his one-over back nine, with pars on 15 and 16, and birdies on 17 and 18 to close the day with a roller-coaster round of 81.
“Most kids would have thrown in the towel after a start like that,” Phelps said. “But that speaks to the kind of character that Jack has. He has fought hard all year long and he just kept fighting this afternoon, and it eventually went his way.”
Cascade senior Evan Woosley-Reed, the defending A/AA state champion, won Monday’s event with a round of 67.
Harper becomes the first Bobcat to qualify for the state tournament in over a decade, with the Bobcat team — led by senior Garrett Rackley — winning the region tournament in 2010.
“It’s been quite a while since we have had someone make it to state,” Phelps said. “We have had some really good golf players in this area and this region over the years. To be able to send someone back to a state tournament is big for our community and our program.”
Harper very nearly had to face his own teammate — senior Tucker Toone — in the playoff. Toone posted the second-lowest Bobcat round with an 82, finishing just one shot behind Harper and Hickerson for the playoff.
As a team, Giles County posted a collective score of 377, finishing fourth in the seven-team event. Other scores included: Justin Johnson (102), Carter Britton (112) and Sam Harwell (148).
Summertown won the team portion, posting a score of 323.
Richland, who won last week’s district tournament, finished with a score of 383.
“We have had a really good team this season, with a lot of really quality young men,” Phelps said. “Tucker was right there on the doorstep with a great round today, and I was proud of the way our other guys contributed and fought hard on a tough course. We lose some talented seniors in Riley Britton, Justin Johnson and Tucker Toone, but we have some really promising young talent coming back next season.”
