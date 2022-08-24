Join the Pulaski Citizen Live crews each week as they welcome coaches and players from Giles County High and Richland schools for a discussion on the upcoming game, sponsored by Leadership Logistics LLC.
The show airs live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. from Kitchen 218 in Pulaski.
The next GCHS episode is set for today (Aug. 24).
Richland's show airs live every Thursday at 5 p.m. from Soda Pop Junction in Lynnville. With the Raiders on bye this week, the show will resume Thursday, Sept. 1.
Can’t attend or watch it live? The shows may be found on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel for viewing at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.