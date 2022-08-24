Join the Pulaski Citizen Live crews each week as they welcome coaches and players from Giles County High and Richland schools for a discussion on the upcoming game, sponsored by Leadership Logistics LLC.

The show airs live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. from Kitchen 218 in Pulaski.

The next GCHS episode is set for today (Aug. 24). 

Richland's show airs live every Thursday at 5 p.m. from Soda Pop Junction in Lynnville. With the Raiders on bye this week, the show will resume Thursday, Sept. 1.

Can’t attend or watch it live? The shows may be found on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel for viewing at any time. 

