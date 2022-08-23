Giles County debuted at No. 4 in Class 3A in the first edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats (1-0) cracked the Top 10 after a 35-21 victory versus Lincoln County in their season opener last Friday. 

The Bobcats received 74 total points.

Seven-time defending state champion Alcoa maintained its spot atop the 3A rankings, and secured all 12 first-place votes.

Class 3A

School                                 Record         Total Points                                                    

1. Alcoa (12)                        1-0                120 

2. East Nashville                  1-0                 98

3. Covington                         0-1                 84 

4. Giles County                    1-0                 74 

5. Dyersburg                        1-0                 73 

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman           1-0                 51

7. Loudon                             1-0                 42 

8. Waverly                            1-0                 33 

9. Unicoi County                  1-0                 26   

10. Kingston                        1-0                 21   

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

