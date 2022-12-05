The Bobcats opened the night with one of the their best offensive quarters of the season, but needed defensive stops late to earn the season sweep over Lincoln County, 51-48.
GCHS scored 23 points in the first quarter with six 3-pointers including three from Jack Harper.
The Bobcats led 23-13 after the first but managed only six points in the second as Lincoln County closed with five points at the break.
The Falcons went on to claw all the way back, setting up an exciting finish.
Lincoln County's top player, Eli Ogle, fouled out midway through the fourth, and Jake Cardin carried his team in the final minutes.
The Falcons had a chance down three on the final possession, but a Bobcat steal allowed Cardin to run out the clock on a narrow 51-48 victory.
Cardin scored a game-high 16 points. Harper chipped in 11. Mitchell scored nine. Jaceion Coffey finished with four, while Joe Dangerfield and Matt King each chipped in two points.
For the Falcons, Jack Massey scored 14 points followed by Ogle's 12.
