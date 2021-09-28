Despite an inactive week, Giles County remained fourth in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (5-0) received 123 total points, trailing Covington (5-0) and Loudon (6-0), who ranked second and third, respectively.
Alcoa remained first in the poll for a fifth-straight week. The Tornadoes (5-1) captured 17 of the 18 first-place votes in the poll.
Giles County did not compete in Week 6, with COVID-19 complications forcing a cancellation of their matchup versus Class 5A Page.
The Bobcats are not scheduled to play this Friday either, with a previously-scheduled bye week on the calendar.
Giles County returns the following Friday, Oct. 1, at Columbia.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 5-1 175 1
2. Covington (1) 5-0 161 2
3. Loudon 6-0 146 3
4. Giles County 5-0 123 4
5. Dyersburg 5-0 105 7
6. Unicoi County 6-0 84 8
7. Fairview 5-2 60 9
8. Waverly 5-2 44 10
9. East Nashville 4-2 43 5
10. Kingston 5-1 29 6
Others receiving 10 or more votes: White House 19.
-- Staff Reports
