After knocking off a Class 6A squad last Friday, Giles County moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (8-0) shifted up one spot after dispatching Class 6A Cleveland, 33-20, last Friday at Sam Davis Park.
The No. 3 ranking marks the highest for the Bobcats this season, who were ranked fifth in the first poll, and then ranked fourth in the next subsequent eight weeks until Monday’s edition of the poll.
Previously undefeated Loudon (9-1) lost last Friday, paving the way for the Bobcats to move up to third.
Giles County is one of two undefeated teams remaining, alongside No. 2 Dyersburg (8-0).
Alcoa (8-1) remained No. 1 in the poll.
Giles County is slated to head to region foe Cannon County (6-3) this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Woodbury.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 8-1 168 1
2. Dyersburg (1) 8-0 149 3
3. Giles County 8-0 139 4
4. Loudon 9-1 107 2
5. White House 8-1 99 6
6. Waverly 7-1 76 8
7. Covington 6-2 67 5
8. Unicoi County 8-1 53 9
9. Kingston 7-2 31 7
10. Fairview 6-3 30 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
—Staff Reports
