After a come-from-behind 38-35 victory versus Nolensville last Friday, Giles County moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (2-0) received 99 total points — 25 points clear of fifth-place East Nashville.
The Bobcats open Region 4-AAA play this Friday versus Grundy County.
Class 3A superpower Alcoa received all first-place votes for the second week in a row.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (16) (2-0) 160 1
2. Covington (2-0) 142 2
3. Loudon (2-0) 125 3
4. Giles County (2-0) 99 5
5. East Nashville (1-1) 74 4
6. Stewart County (2-0) 69 6
7. Fairview (1-1) 54 7
8. Kingston (2-0) 52 9
9. Waverly (1-0) 41 8
(tie) Unicoi County (2-0) 41 10
Others receiving votes: Dyersburg 19. Signal Mountain 2. White House Heritage 1. Union County 1.
—Staff Reports
