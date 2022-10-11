Giles County wiggled up one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (5-2) ran for over 400 yards on the ground in a 49-28 victory versus Class 5A Columbia last Friday.
The Bobcats received 69 total points in this week’s poll.
Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa (6-1) maintained its top ranking, receiving 17 of the 18 first-place votes.
Giles County hosts Sequatchie County (5-2) in a de facto region championship game this Thursday at Sam Davis Park.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 6-1 179 1
2. East Nashville (1) 8-0 160 2
3. Covington 6-1 144 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 128 4
5. Waverly 6-1 106 6
6. Giles County 5-2 69 7
7. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 63 8
8. Smith County 6-1 53 9
9. Sweetwater 6-2 39 5
10. Unicoi County 7-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.
