Giles County wiggled up one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon. 

The Bobcats (5-2) ran for over 400 yards on the ground in a 49-28 victory versus Class 5A Columbia last Friday.

The Bobcats received 69 total points in this week’s poll.

Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa (6-1) maintained its top ranking, receiving 17 of the 18 first-place votes.

Giles County hosts Sequatchie County (5-2) in a de facto region championship game this Thursday at Sam Davis Park.

Class 3A

School                                             Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (17)                                    6-1    179                1

2. East Nashville (1)                         8-0    160                2

3. Covington                                   6-1    144                3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                     6-1    128                4

5. Waverly                                       6-1    106                6

6. Giles County                               5-2    69                 7

7. Chuckey-Doak                            6-1    63                 8

8. Smith County                             6-1    53                 9

9. Sweetwater                                6-2    39                 5

10. Unicoi County                          7-1    32                 10

Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.

