Giles County moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (2-2) climbed up from eighth to sixth after their 42-7 dismantling of rival Lawrence County last Friday in the Cowbell Game.
The Bobcats have now won two games in a row after starting their season with losses versus Class 5A Page and at 4A Hardin County. Both schools are ranked in their respective polls this week.
Perennial powerhouse Alcoa leads the 3A poll and received all 18 first-place votes.
The Bobcats are off this Friday, but return to action on Sept. 22 when they host Lincoln County.
Richland (2-2) fell out of the poll entirely after spending the last few weeks in the receiving votes section of the poll. The Raiders’ two losses have come by just one point to 5A Lincoln County and 3A Fairview.
Richland is set to host Cornersville (2-2) this Friday in a huge Region 5-A showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
Richland’s ballgame will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.” Fans can also access the ballgame by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski Citizen Live.” — Staff Reports
