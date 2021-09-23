For the second time this season, Giles County will not take the field due to a COVID-19 cancellation as its Week 6 contest at Page this Friday has been called off.
Bobcats head coach David O’Connor confirmed the news on Monday, citing complications within the Bobcat program.
“Out of an abundance of caution for our team and our program, we have made the tough call to cancel Friday’s ballgame,” O’Connor said. “We were able to get Friday’s (win versus Community) in, but safety is always our foremost concern. We hate that we will not be able to take the field versus a really good Page ballclub, but unfortunately that is the decision we have to make.”
Giles County’s clash versus Page was set to be one of Week 6’s biggest ballgames in the state, with both teams sitting at 5-0 through the first five weeks of the season.
Per TSSAA COVID policies, the ballgame will be ruled a no contest for Giles County, while Page is now free to pursue an alternate opponent. Regardless of Page playing a Week 6 contest, Giles County will remain 5-0.
The no contest is the second of the season involving Giles County, with region opponent Grundy County forced to cancel in Week 3.
Because the contest was a region matchup, Giles County was awarded a victory in the win column, despite neither team ever taking the field.
After last Friday’s 57-8 victory versus Community, Giles County sits 2-0 in Region 4-AAA.
Friday’s ballgame versus Class 5A Page would have had no outcome on the region or postseason for Giles County, who can effectively wrap up a region championship with a win at Sequatchie County on Oct. 15.
Giles County is scheduled to return to action on Friday, Oct. 8 at Columbia. There is a possibility the Bobcats could pick up an opponent during their already-scheduled bye week, but an opponent has not presented itself just yet, according to O’Connor.
“The main thing right now is for our guys to get healthy,” O’Connor said. “The rest of the season will hopefully sort itself out. We still have two region
opponents left, and several big non-region contests still out there. We are excited to be 5-0, but we have a lot of work to do as the second half of the season unfolds here.”
