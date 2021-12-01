You are the owner of this article.
IMG_1914.JPG

Bobcats Rack up Region Awards

24 members of the Giles County High School football team were recently recognized as All-Region 4-AAA performers.

Chaye McElroy, Landon Askins and Alden Staggs received superlative awards, earning Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, respectively.

Bobcats head coach David O’Connor took home the league’s Coach of the Year award, while defensive coordinator Tanner Holley was voted as Assistant Coach of the Year.

5R4A0037.JPG

Tyrick Brown returns a kickoff during the Bobcats' win versus Nolensville earlier this season. Brown was voted First Team All-Region for his athletic prowess.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

A whopping 13 players were voted to the league’s First Team All-Region, and six more earned Second Team All-Region honors.

McElroy, a senior running back, ran for 1,366 yards during his final season as a Bobcat. McElroy had seven games of 100-plus yards on the ground and finished the year with 20 touchdowns.

Askins, a four-year starting left tackle, served as the team’s chief offensive lineman and helped pace a Bobcat offense that averaged 37.3 points per ballgame.

Staggs, a senior hybrid defensive player, led the Bobcat defense with six sacks and racked up 71 total tackles.

First Team Offense honorees included: X’Zorion Randolph, Amare Smith, Amarion Sizemore and Jacob Durham.

First Team Defense selections were: Jason Rose, Sawyer Phillips, Omar Randolph, Korey Pounall, Matthew Gingerich and Travonne Dangerfield.

DSC_0514.JPG

X'Zorion Randolph rushes to the edge during a Bobcat playoff win versus Sweetwater earlier this season. Randolph was named First Team All-Region for his offensive efforts.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Tyrick Brown and Chase Cardin were recognized as the league’s Athlete and Special Teams selections, respectively.

Second Team honorees were: Brady Rose, Jesse Murray, Trey Ballentine, Layton Kincaid, Bryson Gordon and Kamauri Turner.

The Bobcats swept all four of their region contests this season and finished unbeaten in the regular season for just the third time in school history.

The Bobcats season ended at 12-1 with a semifinal loss at Alcoa.

