Bobcats Rack up Region Awards

24 members of the Giles County High School football team were recently recognized as All-Region 4-AAA performers.
Chaye McElroy, Landon Askins and Alden Staggs received superlative awards, earning Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, respectively.
Bobcats head coach David O’Connor took home the league’s Coach of the Year award, while defensive coordinator Tanner Holley was voted as Assistant Coach of the Year.
A whopping 13 players were voted to the league’s First Team All-Region, and six more earned Second Team All-Region honors.
McElroy, a senior running back, ran for 1,366 yards during his final season as a Bobcat. McElroy had seven games of 100-plus yards on the ground and finished the year with 20 touchdowns.
Askins, a four-year starting left tackle, served as the team’s chief offensive lineman and helped pace a Bobcat offense that averaged 37.3 points per ballgame.
Staggs, a senior hybrid defensive player, led the Bobcat defense with six sacks and racked up 71 total tackles.
First Team Offense honorees included: X’Zorion Randolph, Amare Smith, Amarion Sizemore and Jacob Durham.
First Team Defense selections were: Jason Rose, Sawyer Phillips, Omar Randolph, Korey Pounall, Matthew Gingerich and Travonne Dangerfield.
Tyrick Brown and Chase Cardin were recognized as the league’s Athlete and Special Teams selections, respectively.
Second Team honorees were: Brady Rose, Jesse Murray, Trey Ballentine, Layton Kincaid, Bryson Gordon and Kamauri Turner.
The Bobcats swept all four of their region contests this season and finished unbeaten in the regular season for just the third time in school history.
The Bobcats season ended at 12-1 with a semifinal loss at Alcoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.