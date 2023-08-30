The Giles County boys and girls golf teams both notched wins in a match versus Community at Hillcrest Country Club Aug. 21.
The Bobcats posted a team score of 176 — 35 shots clear of the visiting Vikings. In the ladies’ match, the Lady Bobcats posted a combined score of 92 which was 42 strokes better than the Viqueens.
The GCHS boys were led by Levi Moss, who carded a round of 41. Ethan Sumners and Carter Britton followed closely behind with rounds of 43 and 44, respectively. Camden Eubank posted a round of 48 to cap the scoring for the Bobcats.
The Lady Bobcats were paced by Marie Bodily’s round of 45. Mallory Cardin turned in a round of 47.
GCHS was scheduled for two other meets last week, but both outings were called off due to extreme heat.
The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats were to return to action Aug. 28 back at Hillcrest versus Fayetteville, Forrest and Richland. Results of those matchups were not available as of press time.
Raiders Continue to Grow at Tennessee River Classic
The Richland boys golf team played an 18-hole tournament versus a whopping 12 other schools Aug. 21 at TN River Golf Club in Decaturville.
The Raiders were led by seniors Landon Johnson and Brody Kincanon, who shot rounds of 88 and 93. Junior Camron Mann shot a 94. Freshman Trey Fox posted a 99 and eighth grader Collin Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 109.
The team score of 374 put the Raiders in a tie for sixth place in the 13-team field.
Lady Raider senior golfer Lillian Mitchell posted an individual round of 104.
Like GCHS, Richland saw its two other competitions last week canceled due to extreme heat.
—Staff Reports
