Both Giles County and Richland were featured in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Bobcats (1-2) remained ranked eighth in the Class 3A poll after a 44-20 victory versus Fayetteville.
The Class 1A Raiders (2-1) picked up a few more votes after their 14-12 win versus Wayne County and remain just outside the Top 10 in the receiving votes category. RHS sits just behind No. 10 Cloudland and is the second team in the receiving votes section behind Gordonsville.
Perrenial powerhouse Alcoa leads the 3A poll while South Pittsburg held the No. 1 position in the 1A rankings.
Both teams return to action this week with high-profile showdowns versus teams in higher classifications.
The Raiders hit the road for the first time all season when they travel to Fairview (1-2). The matchup marks the first meeting between the two clubs since Oct. 10, 2008.
The Bobcats also hit the road and will meet Lawrence County (2-1) in the first iteration of the Cowbell Game since 2018. GCHS won the rivalry matchup 53-14 on the field that year, but ultimately had to forfeit the victory after TSSAA sanctions.
Both ballgames will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or “PCL Richland.” Fans can also access the ballgames by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski Citizen Live.” — Staff Reports
