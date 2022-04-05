After a fast start, the Giles County baseball team finds itself ranked in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A Top 10, checking in at eighth.
The Bobcats (8-2) jump into the rankings having won four of their last five ballgames, including a commanding sweep of Mt. Pleasant last week to open District 10-AA play.
Giles County has yet to lose to a 2A ballclub this season, with their lone blemishes coming versus 3A Lawrence County and a midweek defeat to West Limestone (Ala.) last week.
Last year’s state runner-up, Pigeon Forge, sits atop the 2A standings after three editions of the poll.
District 10-AA mate Loretto checked in at ninth in the poll, joining the Bobcats as the lone other team in the Top 10 in southern Middle Tennessee. — Staff Reports
