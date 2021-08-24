Giles County debuted at No. 5 in Class 3A in the first edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (1-0) cracked the Top 10 after a 51-8 dismantling of Lincoln County in their season opener last Friday.
The Bobcats received 40 total points, just one vote more than Fairview and Stewart County, which tied for sixth in the poll.
Six-time defending state champion Alcoa maintained its spot atop the 3A rankings, and secured all 11 first-place votes.
Class 3A
School Record Pts
1. Alcoa (11) 1-0 110
2. Covington 1-0 98
3. Loudon 1-0 73
4. East Nashville 0-1 51
5. Giles County 1-0 40
T-6. Stewart County 1-0 39
T-6. Fairview 0-1 39
8. Waverly 1-0 28
9. Kingston 1-0 27
10. Unicoi County 1-0 21
Others receiving votes: Stratford 20. Dyersburg 17. Brainerd 7. White House-Heritage 7. Maplewood 6. Pigeon Forge 5. Ripley 4. Signal Mountain 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3. Claiborne 2. Austin-East 1. Sequatchie County 1. Trezevant 1. Union County 1.
—Staff Reports
