Jack Harper, Jake Cardin, Clay Mitchell, Riley Cardin and Carter Kelley received their District 10-AA awards at the conclusion of the 10-AA tournament last month.
Harper earned All-District honors, Jake Cardin was named the league’s Co-Pitcher of the Year and also named to the All-Tournament team.
Mitchell was also named to the All-Tournament team.
Riley Cardin and Kelley were named All-District performers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.