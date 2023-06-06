Resized-IMG-4377 web.jpg

Photo courtesy of Missy Harper

Jack Harper, Jake Cardin, Clay Mitchell, Riley Cardin and Carter Kelley received their District 10-AA awards at the conclusion of the 10-AA tournament last month.

Harper earned All-District honors, Jake Cardin was named the league’s Co-Pitcher of the Year and also named to the All-Tournament team.

Mitchell was also named to the All-Tournament team.

Riley Cardin and Kelley were named All-District performers.   

Tags

Load comments