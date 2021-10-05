Despite a second-straight inactive week, Giles County remained fourth in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (5-0) received 121 total points, trailing Loudon (7-0) and now Dyersburg (6-0), who are ranked second and third, respectively. Dyersburg leapt from fifth to third after knocking off previously second-ranked Covington, who slid to fifth.
Alcoa remained first in the poll. The Tornadoes (6-1) captured all 18 of the first-place votes in the poll.
Giles County, which has been idle since Friday, Sept. 17, is set to return to action this Friday at Class 5A foe Columbia.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (18) 6-1 180 1
2. Loudon 7-0 154 3
3. Dyersburg 6-0 142 5
4. Giles County 5-0 121 4
5. Covington 5-1 105 2
6. Unicoi County 7-0 91 6
7. Waverly 6-2 56 8
8. Kingston 6-1 53 10
9. White House 6-1 50 NR
10. Fairview 4-3 17 7
Others receiving 10 or more votes: East Nashville 10.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.