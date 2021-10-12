Giles County held serve last Friday in a 21-14 win at Columbia, and then held on to its fourth-place ranking in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (6-0) notched their sixth-straight victory last Friday, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Class 5A Columbia.
The Bobcats received 114 total points in the poll and remained fourth for a seventh-straight week, with the top five spots in this week’s poll all remaining unchanged.
Alcoa remained first in the poll. The Tornadoes (6-1) captured 17-of-18 first-place votes in the poll.
Giles County remains on the road this Friday when it travels to Sequatchie County for a high-profile Region 4-AAA showdown.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 6-1 167 1
2. Loudon 8-0 146 2
3. Dyersburg (1) 7-0 141 3
4. Giles County 6-0 114 4
5. Covington 6-1 106 5
6. White House 6-1 70 9
7. Waverly 7-1 62 7
8. Kingston 6-1 55 8
9. Unicoi County 7-1 39 6
10. Fairview 5-3 24 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
—Staff Reports
