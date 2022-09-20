After a big region win last Friday, Giles County remained squarely in fourth place in the latest Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (4-1) remained in fourth position after a lopsided 50-8 victory at Community.
The Bobcats received 97 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville and Covington. Those three schools were also ranked in order in last week’s poll.
Alcoa received all 14 first-place votes after defeating region 2-AAA rival Pigeon Forge 46-20 last Friday.
The Bobcats are set to meet Page (5-0) at Sam Davis Park this Friday. The Patriots are currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A poll.
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1. Alcoa (14)
|5-0
|140
|1
|2. East Nashville
|5-0
|125
|2
|3. Covington
|4-1
|110
|3
|4. Giles County
|4-1
|97
|4
|5. Unicoi County
|5-0
|74
|5
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|4-1
|68
|7
|7. Sweetwater
|3-1
|56
|8
|8. Waverly
|4-1
|44
|9
|9. Dyersburg
|3-2
|24
|10
|10. Kingston
|4-1
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Chuckey Doak 6, Smith Co., 6, Sequatchie Co. 2, Loudon 1. — Staff Reports
