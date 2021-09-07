Giles County remained fourth in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (3-0) received 88 total points -- just 10 points shy of fellow unbeaten Loudon.
Alcoa received all 13 first-place votes in the poll.
The Bobcats did not physically take the field last Friday, but picked up a win after Grundy County was unable to play due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
Giles County is slated to host Class 5A Franklin County (0-2) this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (13) 3-0 130 1
2. Covington 3-0 116 2
3. Loudon 3-0 98 3
4. Giles County 3-0 88 4
5. East Nashville 2-1 66 5
6. Fairview 2-1 59 7
7. Kingston 3-0 54 8
8. Waverly 2-0 35 T9
9. Unicoi County 3-0 27 T9
10. Stewart County 2-1 22 6
Others receiving votes: Dyersburg 11. Stratford 5. Signal Mountain 3. West Greene 1.
