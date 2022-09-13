Giles County remained firmly in fourth place in the latest Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (3-1) remained in fourth position after a 27-20 victory at previously-unbeaten Franklin County. The Rebels (3-1) are currently receiving votes in the Class 5A poll.
The Bobcats received 106 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville and Covington.
Alcoa received all 15 first-place votes after defeating previously-unbeaten 6A powerhouse Maryville 27-14 last Friday.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 4-0 150 1
2. East Nashville 4-0 131 2
3. Covington 3-1 120 3
4. Giles County 3-1 106 4
5. Unicoi County 4-0 83 5
6. Kingston 4-0 73 6
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 63 8
8. Sweetwater 3-1 37 9
9. Waverly 3-1 28 NR
10. Dyersburg 3-1 19 7
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 9. Loudon 4. Smith County 2.
