After dominating its region opener last Friday, Giles County rose one spot to No. 4 in the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (2-1) ascended to No. 4 after a 51-20 victory versus Grundy County at Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats received 84 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville and Covington.
Alcoa received all 13 first-place votes.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (13) 3-0 130 1
2. East Nashville 3-0 116 2
3. Covington 2-1 99 3
4. Giles County 2-1 84 5
5. Unicoi County 3-0 69 6
6. Kingston 3-0 65 7
7. Dyersburg 2-1 41 8
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-1 38 9
9. Sweetwater 2-1 24 NR
10. Loudon 2-1 22 4
Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.
— Staff Reports
