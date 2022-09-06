After dominating its region opener last Friday, Giles County rose one spot to No. 4 in the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats (2-1) ascended to No. 4 after a 51-20 victory versus Grundy County at Sam Davis Park. 

The Bobcats received 84 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville and Covington.

Alcoa received all 13 first-place votes. 

Class 3A

School                                Record        Points        Prv

1. Alcoa (13)                        3-0               130             1

2. East Nashville                 3-0                116             2

3. Covington                        2-1                 99             3

4. Giles County                   2-1                  84             5

5. Unicoi County                 3-0                  69             6

6. Kingston                          3-0                  65            7

7. Dyersburg                       2-1                  41            8

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman          2-1                  38            9

9. Sweetwater                     2-1                  24            NR

10. Loudon                          2-1                  22            4

Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.

— Staff Reports

 

