Giles County will put its undefeated season on the line Friday night in a second-round playoff matchup versus Kingston at Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats (10-0) will meet the Yellowjackets (8-3) for the first time in program history after both squads won their respective playoff openers last Friday by multiple touchdowns.
Giles County handled visiting Sweetwater, 49-14, while Kingston turned back Sequatchie County, 42-28. Giles County won the Region 4 crown and its coveted No. 1 seed, while the Yellowjackets finished runner-up in Region 3.
As result, the Yellowjackets will make the 426 mile round trip to Sam Davis Park — a place the Bobcats have posted a 15-3 home playoff record dating back to 2006. The Bobcats last home defeat came in the 2012 semifinals when they fell to eventual state champion Fulton.
“Kingston has a really good football team and they are very well coached,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said after last Friday’s victory. “They had lost two in a row heading into the playoffs, but they beat Sequatchie County by a couple of touchdowns to bounce back. We can not afford to take them lightly.”
Giles County enters Friday’s ballgame on the heels of a strong offensive performance last Friday, racking up 420 yards of total offense — 325 of which came on the ground.
The 420 yards were a new season high for the Bobcats, who led 36-0 at halftime and saw a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner led the offense for the Bobcats, rushing six times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also completed 4-of-9 passes for 81 yards and two scores.
Kingston, meanwhile, was led by senior running back Carson Donathan, who ran for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win versus Sequatchie County.
The Bobcats enter Friday’s showdown averaging 38.6 points per contest, while holding opponents to just 11.4 points per outing. No team has scored more than 20 points on the Bobcats since Class 5A Nolensville scored 35 in Week 2.
The Yellowjackets average 31.1 points per game, while surrendering 14.0 points a night. The Yellowjackets won their first five games of the season, and allowed just 15 points in the five victories. The remaining six ballgames have seen opponents rack up 23.1 points per contest, including allowing 28 points or more in their last three ballgames.
O’Connor sports a 22-10 all-time playoff record at Giles County, including the aforementioned 15-3 home record.
Kingston head coach Brian Pankey owns a 4-5 postseason record in his nine seasons as Yellowjackets head coach. The Yellowjackets last road playoff win came just last season, knocking off Chuckey-Doak, 43-42, in the Class 3A opening round.
The winner of Friday’s game will likely meet Region 3 champ Loudon (10-1), which hosts Region 4 runner-up Cannon County (6-4) in its second-round contest.
Temperatures are expected to be in low 50s around kickoff, which is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
“Thankfully, we will be playing at The Brickyard,” O’Connor said. “We hope we can have another great crowd like we had (last Friday) to cheer our boys on. The 12th Man is a real thing here at The Brickyard, and we hope to rely on a loud crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.