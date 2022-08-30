Giles County fell one spot to No. 5 in the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats (1-1) dropped from last week’s debut at No. 4 after last Friday’s 21-14 loss at Class 5A Nolensville.

The Bobcats received 77 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville, Covington and Loudon.

Class 3A

School                               Record               Total Points        Prv

1. Alcoa (15)                       2-0                     150                    1

2. East Nashville                2-0                     134                     2

3. Covington                       1-1                    105                     3

4. Loudon                           2-0                      97                     7

5. Giles County                  1-1                      77                     4

6. Unicoi County                2-0                      74                     9

7. Kingston                        2-0                      60                     10

8. Dyersburg                     1-1                      41                     5

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman        1-1                      31                     6

10. Waverly                       1-1                      17                     8

Others receiving votes: Fairview 11. Chuckey-Doak 8. Raleigh Egypt 8. Memphis Business Academy 4. Claiborne 3. Bolivar Central 3. White House 2.

— Staff Reports

 

