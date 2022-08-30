Giles County fell one spot to No. 5 in the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (1-1) dropped from last week’s debut at No. 4 after last Friday’s 21-14 loss at Class 5A Nolensville.
The Bobcats received 77 total votes in this week’s poll, placing behind Alcoa, East Nashville, Covington and Loudon.
Class 3A
School Record Total Points Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 2-0 150 1
2. East Nashville 2-0 134 2
3. Covington 1-1 105 3
4. Loudon 2-0 97 7
5. Giles County 1-1 77 4
6. Unicoi County 2-0 74 9
7. Kingston 2-0 60 10
8. Dyersburg 1-1 41 5
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-1 31 6
10. Waverly 1-1 17 8
Others receiving votes: Fairview 11. Chuckey-Doak 8. Raleigh Egypt 8. Memphis Business Academy 4. Claiborne 3. Bolivar Central 3. White House 2.
— Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.