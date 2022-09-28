Following a 45-28 loss to Page, Giles County slid three spots to No. 7 in the latest Tennessee high school football Associated Press poll, the organization announced Monday.

The Bobcats (4-2) fell behind early, but attempted a furious comeback bid versus the Class 5A Patriots at Sam Davis Park last Friday.

The Bobcats received 60 total points in this week’s poll.

In a rare shakeup, perennial 3A powerhouse Alcoa (5-1) fell to No. 2 behind undefeated East Nashville. Alcoa suffered a 29-26 loss to Knoxville West last Thursday.

Despite the loss, Alcoa nearly held on to the top spot, garnering 10 first-place votes compared to just five for East Nashville. The Eagles finished with 140 total points, just one ahead of the Tornadoes. 

Giles County has an open date this Friday and returns to action at home next Friday versus another Class 5A foe in Columbia Central.

Class 3A

School                                Record          Points          Prv

1. East Nashville (5)            6-0                140       2

2. Alcoa (10)                       5-1                139       1

3. Covington                      4-1                121       3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman        5-1       87               6

(tie) Unicoi County             6-0       87               5

6. Sweetwater                     5-1       68               7

7. Giles County                   4-2       60               4

8. Waverly                          5-1       51               8

9. Kingston                        5-1       25              10

10. Smith County              5-1       18               NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

