After a big region victory last week, Giles County held on to its fourth-place ranking in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (7-0) nabbed their seventh win this season last Friday, running roughshod over Sequatchie County, 56-0. The win gave the Bobcats at least a share of the Region 4-AAA title, with a matchup versus Cannon County in Week 11 to decide the winner.
The Bobcats received 131 total points in the poll and remained fourth for an eighth-straight week, with the top six spots in this week’s poll all remaining unchanged.
Alcoa remained first in the poll. The Tornadoes (7-1) captured 18-of-19 first-place votes in the poll.
Giles County faces perhaps its toughest test of the season this Friday when it hosts Class 6A Cleveland. The Blue Raiders (5-3) have dropped two straight, falling to Maryville and Bearden in their last two ballgames.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (18) 7-1 187 1
2. Loudon 9-0 165 2
3. Dyersburg (1) 8-0 157 3
4. Giles County 7-0 131 4
5. Covington 6-1 105 5
6. White House 7-1 94 6
7. Kingston 7-1 68 8
8. Waverly 6-1 62 7
9. Unicoi County 8-1 45 9
10. Fairview 5-3 21 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.