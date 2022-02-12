Regular-season basketball concluded last night (Friday), and both Richland and Giles County have learned their postseason fates ahead of next week’s District 10-A and 10-AA tournaments.

The Richland boys, fresh off a 58-43 victory versus Culleoka, are riding a four-game win streak entering postseason play. The Raiders earned the No. 2 seed in District 10-A and will meet either No. 3 seed Wayne County or No. 6 Hampshire next Thursday, Feb. 17, at home inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.

The Richland girls enter postseason action on a five-game win streak, highlighted by a 52-27 dismantling of Culleoka in their final regular-season game last night.

The ladies earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Hampshire in an opening-round contest on Monday, Feb. 14. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.

After grinding out a 50-46 win at Mt. Pleasant last night, the Giles County girls earned the No. 3 seed in District 10-AA and will meet No. 2 Summertown next Thursday, Feb. 17, at Mt. Pleasant.

The Giles County boys suffered a 63-58 defeat at Mt. Pleasant last night, but were already locked into the No. 3 seed in District 10-AA. The Bobcats will draw a rematch versus Loretto next Friday, Feb. 18, at Mt. Pleasant.

A full schedule of the District 10-A and 10-AA games can be found below.

 

Monday, Feb. 14:

Richland girls vs. Hampshire

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Richland girls (TBD) at Collinwood

Thursday, Feb. 17:

Richland boys vs. Wayne County/Hampshire

Giles County girls vs. Summertown (at Mt. Pleasant)

Friday, Feb. 18:

Giles County boys vs. Loretto (at Mt. Pleasant)

Saturday, Feb. 19:

Richland boys vs. TBA (at Wayne County)

Richland girls vs. TBA (at Wayne County)

Monday, Feb. 21:

Giles County girls vs. TBA (at Mt. Pleasant)

Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Giles County boys vs. TBA (at Mt. Pleasant)

