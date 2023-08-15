The Bridgeforth Bobcats rolled into Hardin County Aug. 8 and cruised to a 30-6 victory.
The Bobcats were led by eighth-grade standout Tot Gardner, who had several rushing scores on the night. Damari Allen hauled in a lengthy touchdown reception for the Bobcats and also recovered a fumble.
Jett Vanderpool also had a strong showing for the Bobcats in head coach Jeff Pugh’s debut.
BMS returned to action Tuesday night versus EO Coffman, but results of that contest were not available as of press time.
For more on the Bobcats and their first two ballgames, see PulaskiCitizen.com later this week.
