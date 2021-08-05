As Jeff Bain has transitioned into the latest chapter of his professional career, the Jackson, Tenn., native has found himself overwhelmed with memories.
Not all of those reflections, though, are of the 28 years he has spent helping reshape the athletic fortunes of Martin Methodist College — an institution that went from a sleepy two-year program to four-year status and membership in the University of Tennessee system.
No, one of the recollections that continues to come back is from his West Tennessee youth — a time and place to which he owes much of his success.
“Growing up, I had a basketball goal at my house, but I didn’t have a basketball,” he recently recalled. “My neighbor had one, though, and I’d borrow it often.
“One time I asked him for it – I’d always ask – and he said ‘Jeff, you can use my basketball anytime you want, because you always bring it back in better shape than when it left’. That stayed with me.”
Leave it better than you found it: That’s a mantra that Bain has taken with him from his high school days at Jackson Central-Merry to college at then-Memphis State, into football coaching assignments at Tullahoma, Farragut and Giles County and ultimately to an award-winning, hall of fame career as athletics director at Martin Methodist.
Bain officially stepped down from his AD role at the end of June — mere months after he was recognized by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) as one of its Athletics Directors of the Year for 2020-21. It marked the third time (2002, ’08) that the organization has bestowed the honor, which spans programs in five NCAA classifications as well as NAIA and junior/community colleges, upon Bain.
“Jeff is really invigorating,” said Bob Vecchione, chief executive officer of the Cleveland, Ohio-based NACDA. “He really has carried the whole NAIA organization on his shoulders in dealing with NACDA. The NAIA is one of our smaller groups of college and universities under our umbrella. Jeff really was instrumental in raising awareness of the NAIA and really rejuvenating them and being present in meetings.
“There was always an NAIA voice in the meetings Jeff was in, to give a small-school perspective on what’s going on in the industry, which is so important because when you have 2,200 member institutions as NACDA does, it’s important that each subset’s voice is heard. Jeff was the loudest voice for the NAIA in a lot of meetings for a lot of years, and I’m just thankful we were able to recognize him for his leadership through the years.”
Making things better for those around him has been an obvious attribute of Bain’s throughout his tenure, as witnessed by Scott Stewart, publisher of the PULASKI CITIZEN newspaper.
“To me, it’s probably about more than just programs. He brought sportsmanship,” Stewart said regarding Bain’s impact. “He helped teach those kids and gave them an opportunity to learn how to live a full life. That really echoes who Jeff is. The number of programs — I couldn’t tell you. But the way he did it with integrity. He did it the right way.
“It wasn’t just about growing programs. It was about growing citizens and good students and turning them out into the world. I’ve always been impressed with his search for integrity. He always wanted to do things the right way.”
Recently inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, Bain virtually stumbled into his current occupation, acting on a thought that sprang forth from a conversation in a different forum.
Asked during an interview for a high school football coaching position what he’d be doing if not coaching, he identified elementary school principal and/or collegiate athletic administrator as two potential roles.
“I thought about it on the way home — where did the college administrator come from?” he said.
Soon after, one of the members of Martin Methodist’s Board of Trustees read an article on Bain’s potential job search and approached him about taking on the school’s transition.
“They said, we know you like building things, why don’t you come in and build a four-year athletic program on the foundation of a two-year program?” he recalled. “I said, that’d be an interesting thing to do. I can always get back into coaching.
“But 28 years later, I’ve never gotten back into coaching again.”
Initially hired in 1993 as a special assistant to then-MMC president George Miller to lead the athletic department’s transition into four-year competition, Bain oversaw the establishment of the school’s sports hall of fame three years later, the acquisition of 46 acres of land that comprise the East Campus, and introduced women’s soccer, women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s bowling, men’s and women’s swimming, co-ed cheerleading and co-ed skeet/trap as intercollegiate sports.
“I went to Martin Methodist at the time because the Board of Trustees was extremely proactive for athletics,” Bain said. “The college administration was, but the board was even greater. That excited me. I was hired by President Miller, and then Dr. Ted Brown (from 1997 until his 2017 retirement) gave me a tremendous amount of leverage and flexibility.
“On top of that, we were able to hire some really good, ‘diamond in the rough’ coaches, young coaches that recruited well and put a lot of energy into the program. Our success was just a combination of a lot of energy from young coaches and staff that we were able to hire, the presidential leadership of Dr. Brown and the Board of Trustees being extremely proactive for athletics.”
Beyond that, though, as Stewart said, it was Bain that prompted the NAIA’s first community corporate partnership under the Champions of Character initiative. Bain also originated and directed the school’s Student/Athlete Advisory Committee and Advisory Board, created the nationally recognized SOAR (Success Over and Above the Rest) student-athlete enhancement program and coordinated the school’s Sport Management academic and intern curriculum program.
While he’s leaving the athletic program he virtually built, the 65-year-old Bain is hesitant to refer to his departure as a ‘retirement’. In fact, he’s currently enrolled in online classes to obtain his master’s degree in — of all things — athletic administration.
“I really enjoy it,” he said of his academic pursuits. “It’s stirred a different side of my brain I haven’t used in a while. Several different opportunities have emerged as (possible) things to do; I’ve just got to figure out what I want to do, if anything...There may be a day I want to go to the classroom and teach sports marketing, sports management; this master’s degree would allow me to do that, if that’s something I chose to do down the road. It’s always important to have a Plan B.
“I’m not kicking back doing nothing yet. I’m not through working. I want to take this ‘gap year’, recharge my batteries, refocus, and have one more splash into what I want to do for the next four or five years.”
As he contemplates his next stage, Bain could hardly contain his enthusiasm for UT-Southern’s evolution.
“We are very excited for President Randy Boyd’s vision and transition into the UT system,” he said. “The torch that we are handing off is burning bright for many great things still to come, both in championships and facilities.”
—Maurice Patton, SM-TN Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.