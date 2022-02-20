After a full week, the District 10-A bracket has essentially concluded, with the 10-AA tournament still having two nights remaining.

The Richland Lady Raiders suffered a Thursday night setback to Collinwood, but rallied for a 31-26 victory versus Santa Fe on Saturday to finish third in the six-team tournament.

The Richland boys defeated Wayne County, 56-53, to move to the 10-A championship game, which is set for 7:30 Monday night at Wayne County. The Raiders will meet No. 1 seed Santa Fe, which provides a rubber match after the two teams split the regular-season series.

Giles County's ladies suffered a 69-37 setback versus Summertown in their respective semifinal last Friday at Mt. Pleasant. The Lady Bobcats will meet No. 5 seed Lewis County Monday night in the 10-AA consolation game at 6 p.m.

The Bobcats battled hard, but suffered a 62-44 loss to Loretto in their 10-AA semifinal Friday night. The Bobcats will meet Lewis County at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the 10-AA consolation tilt.

A revised schedule can be found below.

District 10-A Girls:

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 3 Richland 52, No. 6 Hampshire 44

No. 4 Santa Fe 48, No. 5 Culleoka 30

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No. 1 Wayne County 69, No. 4 Santa Fe 19

No. 2 Collinwood 52, No. 3 Richland 37

Saturday, Feb. 19

No. 3 Richland 31, No. 4 Santa Fe 26

No. 1 Wayne County 63, No. 2 Collinwood 42

District 10-A Boys:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 3 Wayne County 74, No. 6 Hampshire 52

No. 5 Culleoka 64, No. 4 Collinwood 55

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Santa Fe 73, No. 5 Culleoka 40

No. 2 Richland 56, No. 3 Wayne County 53

Monday, Feb. 21

10-A Consolation Game - 6:00 p.m.

10-A Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Wayne County)

District 10-AA Girls:

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 5 Lewis County 46, No. 4 Mt. Pleasant 39

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 2 Summertown 69, No. 3 Giles County 37

No. 1 Loretto 69, No. 5 Lewis County 14

Monday, Feb. 21

10-AA Consolation Game - No. 3 Giles County vs. No. 5 Lewis County - 6 p.m.

10-AA Championship Game - No. 1 Loretto vs. No. 2 Summertown - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Mt. Pleasant)

District 10-AA Boys:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 4 Lewis County 62, No. 5 Mt. Pleasant 51

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 2 Loretto 62, No. 3 Giles County 44

No. 1 Summertown 86, No. 4 Lewis County 52

Tuesday, Feb. 22

10-AA Consolation Game - No. 3 Giles County vs. No. 4 Lewis County - 6 p.m.

10-AA Championship Game - No. 1 Summertown vs. No. 2 Loretto - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Mt. Pleasant)

