Inclement weather has forced alterations to this week’s District 10-A and District 10-AA basketball tournaments.
The No. 3 seed Giles County girls and No. 2 Richland boys were both set to take the hardwood Thursday night, but the threat of severe weather forced both games to be postponed.
As result, both teams will return to action Friday and Saturday for their respective district tournament semifinals.
A revised schedule can be found below.
District 10-A Girls:
Monday, Feb. 14
No. 3 Richland 52, No. 6 Hampshire 44
No. 4 Santa Fe 48, No. 5 Culleoka 30
Wednesday, Feb. 16
No. 1 Wayne County 69, No. 4 Santa Fe 19
No. 2 Collinwood 52, No. 3 Richland 37
Saturday, Feb. 19
No. 3 Richland vs. No. 4 Santa Fe - 3 p.m. at Wayne County
No. 1 Wayne County vs. No. 2 Collinwood - 6 p.m.
District 10-A Boys:
Tuesday, Feb. 15
No. 3 Wayne County 74, No. 6 Hampshire 52
No. 5 Culleoka 64, No. 4 Collinwood 55
Friday, Feb. 18
No. 5 Culleoka at No. 1 Santa Fe —6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Wayne County at No. 2 Richland —6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
10-A Consolation Game - 6:00 p.m.
10-A Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.
(both at Wayne County)
District 10-AA Girls:
Monday, Feb. 14
No. 5 Lewis County 46, No. 4 Mt. Pleasant 39
Friday, Feb. 18
No. 3 Giles County vs. No. 2 Summertown — 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant
No. 1 Loretto vs. No. 5 Lewis County — 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant
Monday, Feb. 21
10-AA Consolation Game - 6 p.m.
10-AA Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.
(both at Mt. Pleasant)
District 10-AA Boys:
Tuesday, Feb. 15
No. 4 Lewis County 62, No. 5 Mt. Pleasant 51
Friday, Feb. 18
No. 2 Loretto vs. No. 3 Giles County — 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant
No. 1 Summertown vs. No. 4 Lewis County — 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant
Tuesday, Feb. 22
10-AA Consolation Game - 6 p.m.
10-AA Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.
(both at Mt. Pleasant)
