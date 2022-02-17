Inclement weather has forced alterations to this week’s District 10-A and District 10-AA basketball tournaments.

The No. 3 seed Giles County girls and No. 2 Richland boys were both set to take the hardwood Thursday night, but the threat of severe weather forced both games to be postponed.

As result, both teams will return to action Friday and Saturday for their respective district tournament semifinals.

A revised schedule can be found below.

District 10-A Girls:

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 3 Richland 52, No. 6 Hampshire 44

No. 4 Santa Fe 48, No. 5 Culleoka 30

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No. 1 Wayne County 69, No. 4 Santa Fe 19

No. 2 Collinwood 52, No. 3 Richland 37

Saturday, Feb. 19

No. 3 Richland vs. No. 4 Santa Fe - 3 p.m. at Wayne County

No. 1 Wayne County vs. No. 2 Collinwood - 6 p.m.

District 10-A Boys:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 3 Wayne County 74, No. 6 Hampshire 52

No. 5 Culleoka 64, No. 4 Collinwood 55

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 5 Culleoka at No. 1 Santa Fe —6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wayne County at No. 2 Richland —6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

10-A Consolation Game - 6:00 p.m.

10-A Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Wayne County)

District 10-AA Girls:

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 5 Lewis County 46, No. 4 Mt. Pleasant 39

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 3 Giles County vs. No. 2 Summertown — 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant

No. 1 Loretto vs. No. 5 Lewis County — 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant

Monday, Feb. 21

10-AA Consolation Game - 6 p.m.

10-AA Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Mt. Pleasant)

District 10-AA Boys:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 4 Lewis County 62, No. 5 Mt. Pleasant 51

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 2 Loretto vs. No. 3 Giles County — 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant

No. 1 Summertown vs. No. 4 Lewis County — 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant

Tuesday, Feb. 22

10-AA Consolation Game - 6 p.m.

10-AA Championship Game - 7:30 p.m.

(both at Mt. Pleasant)

Tags

Load comments