Members of the Faith Over Facts youth basketball league pose for recognition in between games of a basketball doubleheader on the campus of UT Southern on Jan. 14.
The youth league had 20-plus of its members and staff on hand as the Firehawks brought the organization and Pulaski Mayor JJ Brindley onto the court for a small ceremony.
The UTS women's team fell 76-42 to No. 1 ranked Thomas More (Ky.), but the Firehawk men defeated the No. 10 Saints, 80-74.
