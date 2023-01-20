Members of the Faith Over Facts youth basketball league pose for recognition in between games of a basketball doubleheader on the campus of UT Southern on Jan. 14.

The youth league had 20-plus of its members and staff on hand as the Firehawks brought the organization and Pulaski Mayor JJ Brindley onto the court for a small ceremony.

The UTS women's team fell 76-42 to No. 1 ranked Thomas More (Ky.), but the Firehawk men defeated the No. 10 Saints, 80-74.

