Nearly 50 UT Southern student-athletes were recognized as NAIA Scholar-Athletes, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes on NAIA National Awards Day, a day the organization recognizes its highest individual honors and achievements among NAIA student-athletes, administrators and coaches.
46 total student-athletes were recognized by the national office, representing 12 of the university’s 19 athletic teams.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior in academic standing and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.
In addition to the individual accolades, 11 teams were recognized with distinction as NAIA Scholar-Teams. The award recognizes teams that collectively possess a 3.0 or higher GPA.
The Firehawk women’s soccer team led with 11 individuals, and also led with a cumulative GPA of 3.46, the university also announced.
-- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.