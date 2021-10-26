Firehawks Claim MSC Title, Austin Notches 100th Win

The UT Southern women’s soccer team and head coach Will Austin notched a pair of milestone victories last week, with the Firehawks winning its second-straight regular season conference title and Austin bagging his 100th career head coaching victory.
FIREHAWKS CLAIM SECOND MSC TITLE
The UT Southern women’s soccer team notched its second-straight Mid-South Conference regular season title Saturday, going on the road and defeating No. 13 Campbellsville (Ky.), 2-0.
The win was an impressive one for the Firehawks (14-0, 10-0 MSC), who scored just four minutes into the contest and never looked back.
Junior forward Estelle Ekada bagged the opening goal of the match, putting together an individual effort for the unassisted goal just 3:50 into the contest.
Ekada was not done scoring, however, as the Cameroonian slipped past the Campbellsville defense and bagged her second goal in the match’s 26th minute.
Ekada’s goals gave the junior 12 and 13 on the season, and also marked the third time this season the forward has bagged a game-winning tally.
The two goals proved more than enough for a Firehawk defense that held Campbellsville to just three shots across 90 minutes of play.
Campbellsville only fired two shots on target, with Firehawk goalkeeper Gabby Kennedy making two saves to preserve the shutout.
The clean sheet was the ninth of the season for the Firehawks, who have conceded just eight goals in 14 matches. The Firehawks have been especially stingy in conference play, allowing just four goals in 10 league matches.
Offensively, meanwhile, the Firehawks rank first in the nation in total goals, scoring 84 times in their 14 matches.
The win moved the Firehawks to 14-0 on the season, with the squad now one of just five remaining unbeaten teams in the NAIA.
And while the conference championship is certainly not the first in program history, it is the first under the UT Southern banner.
“I am extremely proud of our players for earning back-to-back MidSouth Conference Championships,” Austin said. “We play in the toughest conference in the nation, with five teams nationally ranked inside the top 18. To watch our players continue to beat these quality teams is truly special. We are honored to bring this first-ever conference championship home to UT Southern.”
AUSTIN EARNS 100TH CAREER VICTORY
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the UT Southern women’s soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory versus visiting Thomas More (Ky.) at Grissom Pitch.
The Firehawks took control from the match’s early moments, scoring in the sixth minute and never conceding a goal.
Freshman sensation Keito Ido had the opening goal of the match, finishing a shot just 5:23 into the contest. Ido added a second goal just five minutes before halftime, giving the Firehawks a two-goal lead.
The Firehawks went on to tack on three second-half goals and coasted to the final 5-0 scoreline.
Defensively, the Firehawks held the Saints to just two shots on the day, neither of which was on target.
The win was a historic one for Firehawks head coach Will Austin, who notched his 100th career victory as Firehawk skipper.
The win improved Austin to 100-11-8 in 119 matches, and boosted his winning percentage to a staggering 87.4 percent in six seasons at the helm of the program.
Austin becomes the second Firehawk soccer coach to achieve 100 victories, joining former head coach Gerry Cleary — who coached the team from 2004-2010.
“Reaching 100 wins is really special and I would sincerely like to thank all of the quality players I have been fortunate enough to coach throughout the years,” Austin said. “This job is a lot easier when you get to coach great players and we have had so many of them. Thank you also to all of the assistant coaches and support staff over the years for their hard work that not many people get to see.”
