The University of Tennessee Southern men’s soccer team closed its non-conference schedule in style, scoring three second-half goals to rally and upset No. 23 Missouri Baptist 4-2 last Thursday at Grissom Pitch.

Playing their first ranked foe of the year, the Firehawks (5-1) delivered a statement victory versus the previously-unbeaten Spartans (5-1).

The victory proved to be hard-fought, however, as the Firehawks fell behind in the first half.

After scoring the game’s opening goal in the ninth minute, the Firehawks saw the visitors strike for an equalizer in the 25th minute and then go ahead 2-1 with a 42nd-minute tally.

UTS quickly equalized the contest in the second half when Manuel Flores received a pass from Manuel Otero and slotted it home.

An already physical contest turned chippy as the second half wore on and UTS defender Cedric Feddeck was issued a red card in the 58th minute, leaving the Firehawks with just 10 men.

UTS midfielder Manuel Flores makes an attacking run in the second half of last Thursday’s Firehawk victory versus No. 23 Missouri Baptist. Flores scored a goal and added two assists in the Firehawk win.    Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

But the ejection seemingly galvanized the Firehawks as they surged ahead with a 64th-minute goal from Alejandro Blanco.

Now ahead 3-2, the Firehawks then added the final tally of the night in the 82nd minute on a goal from Pietari Vanska.

Missouri Baptist held a narrow 14-11 advantage in shots on the night, but the Firehawks had six shots on goal.

Firehawk goalkeeper Ajay Murray made three saves across 90 minutes of work to earn the victory in net.

The Firehawks now begin their Mid-South Conference schedule, beginning with home contests versus Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, respectively.   

— Staff Reports

