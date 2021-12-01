Football Raiders Honored with Region Hardware

13 members of the Richland High School football program were recently recognized with Region 5-AA hardware.
Senior rusher Sam Edwards was voted as the league’s Back of the Year. Edwards ran for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.
Senior defensive lineman Andrew McCormack was voted as the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year. McCormack was one of the Raiders defensive stalwarts this season and anchored a unit that posted two straight shutouts in Weeks 6 and 7.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller took home the league’s Quarterback of the Year honors, throwing for just under 1,000 yards on the season and eight touchdowns. Under Miller, the Raiders averaged 23.8 points offensively in 2021.
Ethan Workman, Chandler Thomason, Tyler Seals, Jonathan Young and Ben Teegarden were all recognized as First Team All-Region selections.
Workman led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as Miller’s top target this season.
Thomason served as the team’s senior anchor on the offensive line, one of the Raiders strongest offensive fronts in years.
Seals was a top linebacker and pass rusher for the Raiders, who finished with several sacks and a pick six versus Mt. Pleasant.
Young served in multiple roles on both the offensive and defensive line as a versatile player in the trenches for the Raiders.
Teegarden was a defensive enforcer in the secondary for the Raiders, who also spent time at receiver, hauling in a 30-plus yard touchdown in the win versus Collinwood.
Jay Douthit, Tyrell Randolph, Trevor Meadows and Tyler Montero were Honorable Mentions.
Lilly Baron was voted as the league’s All-Region Manager.
The Raiders finished the year 4-6 and were in line for a playoff berth until the final week of the regular season.
