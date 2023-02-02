BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former Giles County Lady Bobcat and University of Tennessee superstar Sheila Frost was among those included as part of the Southeastern Conference’s 2023 Class of Women's Legends, the league announced Wednesday.
Frost, who starred at Giles County and led the Lady Bobcats to the second of their consecutive state championships in 1981-82, was also a standout at UT under iconic head coach Pat Summitt and guided the Lady Vols to the program’s first two national championships in 1987 and 1989.
A 6-foot-4 center, Frost started 104 games during her career on Rocky Top. She also helped the Lady Vols claim SEC Tournament Championships in 1988 and 1989 and accumulate an overall record of 118-21 and a league record of 27-9 during her four seasons in Knoxville.
Frost, who averaged double figures in points all four years of her career, was a three-time All-SEC First Team selection in 1987, 1988 and 1989. She also was a member of the 1989 NCAA All-Final Four and SEC All-Tournament Teams and a three-time NCAA All-Regional choice in 1986, 1987 and 1989.
Frost still remains No. 10 in career points for the Lady Vols, scoring 1,790 during her tenure. She also ranks fifth in career rebounding with 1,043 total boards.
While at GCHS, Frost was an iconic player from her very first season, highlighted by her efforts in guiding the Lady Bobcats to their second state championship in 1982 under legendary head coach Billy Mayfield.
Frost averaged 18 points across the three state tournament contests, including a 30-point effort in the championship game versus Chattanooga City.
The 2023 collection of SEC Women's Legends showcases former student-athletes and coaches from all 14 SEC member institutions. The women's legends program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year with the exceptions of 2021 and 2022.
This year's class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, held March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C. Each legend will be recognized during half-time of their team's first game of the tournament, as well as in a group introduction at halftime of the second semifinal game on Saturday. — Staff Reports
