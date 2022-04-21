GYL 4th Annual Run, Walk, Wag 5K

Rescue Tails Dog Rescue will host its fourth annual Run, Walk & Wag 5K fund-raiser Saturday, April 30, at Giles County High School.

The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. with registration underway online now. Raceday registration will also be available, beginning at 7 a.m.

Cost of entry is $30 and includes an event T-Shirt, water and snacks.

Well-behaved and leashed animals are welcome to participate.

For more information, visit rescuetailstn.org.

—Staff Reports

