Rescue Tails Dog Rescue will host its fourth annual Run, Walk & Wag 5K fund-raiser Saturday, April 30, at Giles County High School.
The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. with registration underway online now. Raceday registration will also be available, beginning at 7 a.m.
Cost of entry is $30 and includes an event T-Shirt, water and snacks.
Well-behaved and leashed animals are welcome to participate.
For more information, visit rescuetailstn.org.
—Staff Reports
