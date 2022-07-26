Despite turnout not being strong enough to field a full-fledged Babe Ruth league here in Giles County this year, parents and youngsters from the community rallied to keep the youth baseball season alive by joining forces with Marshall County Babe Ruth for the 2022 season.
The Giles County squad played two nights per week in Lewisburg, with a strong group of families and friends cheering the team on. Several of the GC team members had not played competitive baseball for nearly three years due to COVID-19 and the lack of a league in Giles County.
Once the season began, the Giles County squad flourished, finishing runner-up with a 12-2 on the year and scoring 135 runs across the 14 games.
A deep pitching staff fueled the Giles County squad, led by Weston Brumit, Milen Dickey, Levi Moss, Peyton Price, Aiden Vaughn and Clay Young.
Several GC games featured 10-plus strikeouts, as the team surrendered just 66 runs by season’s end.
“I am just super proud to be a part of this team and these young men’s lives,” GC head coach Adam Brumit said. “I hope they realize how much they have inspired their coaches and we as coaches only hope we have inspired them to do great things not only in baseball but life as well.”
“I also hope these young men had a great experience with this baseball season and it sparks the love of the game back in each and everyone of them. All season long, as talked among coaches, we hope this is the start of bringing interest and Babe Ruth baseball back to Pulaski as we pushed for the kids to have fun and enjoy baseball once again.”
Stella Brumit helped contribute to this story.
