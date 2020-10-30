GCHS Golf web.jpg

The Giles County Golf team finishes third in the district tournament at River Bend Country Club. The team shot a 344 to advance to the region tournament for the first time in 10 years. Pictured are (from left): coach Chris Phelps, Cooper Hlubb,  Heath Herd, Camden Eubank, Will Hargrove, Jack Harper and Cody Scherer.   Submitted

The Bobcats’ Heath Herd finished fifth in individuals at the district tournament at River Bend Country Club with a score of 84.   Submitted

