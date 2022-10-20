Last Friday night looked a little different for Giles County principal Don Thomas.
Normally roaming the sidelines as a special assistant coach for the Bobcat football team, Thomas traded his whistle and coaching gear for formal wear as he was one of six individuals inducted into the MTSU Blue Raider Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Thomas, is in his third year as GCHS top administrator.
A Lincoln County native, Thomas started and starred for the Blue Raiders for all four of his years in Murfreesboro between 1985-1988, including the school’s legendary 1985 team that went 11-0 in the regular season.
Thomas was an Associated Press First Team All-American in 1988, also winning the Ohio Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Upon graduation, Thomas ranked in the top five in both tackles and interceptions.
“I take it a great honor to be inducted into the MTSU Hall of Fame,” Thomas said. “I am not only representing myself, but my teammates as well as my family. Without all of them on my team, I could not have achieved the successes I have in life. Go Blue Raiders and Go Bobcats!”
Traditionally held in the hours before kickoff of MTSU’s Hall of Fame Weekend game, this year’s ceremony was held on a Friday night, which presented its own unique challenges for Thomas and the Bobcats, who were originally scheduled for a Friday night Homecoming clash versus Sequatchie County.
“Mr. Thomas is one of my very best and very close friends,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “When we got news this summer that he was going to be inducted into MTSU’s Hall of Fame, we reached out to Sequatchie County and asked if they would be gracious enough to come and play us on Thursday. Their coaching staff was extremely courteous and helped us pull the game off. We were also very fortunate to be able to get in all of our own Homecoming festivities, which was a unique wrinkle for our fans and students.”
The Bobcats were tied 14-14 at halftime, but cruised to a 43-21 victory thanks to 29 unanswered second-half points.
